On This Day: Stars Sign Ed Belfour, Setting the Stage for Franchise's First Stanley Cup

He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie in 1991, captured back-to-back Vezina Trophies as the league's best goaltender in 1991 and 1993, and added a pair of Jennings Trophies along the way. He also backstopped the Blackhawks to the Stanley Cup Final in 1992. By the time he arrived in Dallas, Belfour was a proven winner with a burning desire to finally get his name on the Cup.