Patrick Roy Fired, Former Stars Coach Hired As New Islanders Head Coach

Islanders make a bold coaching change, bringing in Peter DeBoer to ignite a playoff push with just four games left.
In a surprising late-season shakeup, the New York Islanders have hired veteran bench boss Peter DeBoer as their new head coach, relieving Patrick Roy of his duties with just four games remaining in the regular season.
The move comes at a critical juncture for New York, which holds a 42-31-5 record and currently sits third in the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders are clinging to a one-point edge over the Philadelphia Flyers, who remain just outside the playoff picture, while trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins by five points.
DeBoer, 57, returns behind an NHL bench for the first time since his tenure with the Dallas Stars ended. Most recently, he served as an assistant coach for Team Canada during the Winter Olympics this past February.
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During his three seasons in Dallas, DeBoer compiled a 149-68-29 record over 246 regular-season games, one of the most successful stretches in franchise history. He led the Stars to three consecutive Western Conference Final appearances, though the team fell short of reaching the Stanley Cup Final each time. Dallas posted a 29-27 playoff record under his leadership.
Despite the consistent deep playoff runs, DeBoer’s time in Dallas ended abruptly. General manager Jim Nill cited a combination of factors behind the decision, including DeBoer’s public criticism of goaltender Jake Oettinger following a Game 5 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, as well as a desire for “a new voice” within the locker room.
Now, DeBoer becomes that new voice for an Islanders team looking to solidify its playoff position and make a late push. With only four games left in the regular season, the timing underscores the urgency within the organization as they prepare for what they hope will be a deep postseason run.
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