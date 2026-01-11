Penalty Kill Dooms Stars in OT Loss to Sharks

The Dallas Stars penalty kill had a rough day on Saturday.

San Jose scored four power play goals en route to a 5-4 comeback win over the Stars in overtime Saturday afternoon. The Sharks trailed by two goals twice but showed resiliency yet again to continue their impressive turnaround this season.

For the Stars, it's yet another game where the team has allowed three or more goals, now nine of the last 11 dating back to their last trip to San Jose in mid-December. The damage this time came almost all on the Sharks power play, which converted on four of six opportunities.

Casey DeSmith started his second game in a row after a 4-1 win over Washington on Wednesday, and made his third appearance in a row due to his relief of Jake Oettinger on Tuesday in Carolina. Despite allowing five goals, DeSmith looked good for most of the game, and none of the goals could be pinned on the play of the goaltender.

No one should be impressed with the Stars defensive play right now, nor their inability to stay out of the penalty box. It has been a theme over the past fortnight, but can't seem to be solved apart from the structured and disciplined win in Washington. There was a glimmer of hope after that, but this game erased all progress that was seemingly made.

On the positive side, the Stars picked up a point in the standings and had a good performance from their star players. Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen scored, and Wyatt Johnston had a breakaway to win the game in the final minute that was only bested by a great save by Sharks goalie Alex Nedelkjovic. They received depth contributions with a breakaway goal from Justin Hryckowian and a late second period goal from defenseman Kyle Capobianco.

Up 2-0 in the second period and 4-2 in the third, Dallas had chances to keep control of the game, but the penalty kill let the Sharks right back in it and eventually lost the game on a scramble play in overtime. Tyler Toffoli lasered a slap shot up and over DeSmith for the game winner, and now the Stars have to lick their wounds and regroup as they head to Southern California for the next two games.

The Stars will hit the ice again Monday and Tuesday night against LA and Anaheim before finally heading home from their long road trip.

