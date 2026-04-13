Radek Faksa, Michael Bunting Both Return To Stars Lineup vs Maple Leafs

Stars bolster their lineup with key forwards Bunting and Faksa, adding crucial scoring and defensive depth for their clash against the Maple Leafs.
The Dallas Stars are set to receive a boost to their lineup on Monday night in Toronto, as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs, with head coach Glen Gulutzan confirming that depth forwards Radek Faksa and Michael Bunting will both return to the lineup.
The return of Bunting comes after a stretch on the sidelines dating back to late March, when he suffered a lower-body injury that kept him out of action for several weeks.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars Site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
Faksa’s return is equally significant, if not more subtle in terms of production. The veteran forward, who had been away from the lineup since representing his home country of Czechia at the Olympics, was reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury that became serious enough that he initially feared his season might be over, according to Stars beat reporter Robert Tiffin.
While Faksa has only posted two goals and 15 assists for 17 points in 56 games this season, his value lies heavily in defensive responsibility and penalty-killing duties, areas where Dallas has relied on his consistency and experience.
For the Stars, the timing of the reinforcements could prove important against a Maple Leafs team that typically pushes the pace at home. Faksa’s return strengthens the bottom-six structure and penalty kill, while Bunting adds another layer of offensive support as Dallas looks to navigate a demanding road matchup in Toronto.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.