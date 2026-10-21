Rantanen Hat Trick Powers Stars to Comeback Win Over Bruins

It was a well-contested, evenly matched game through and through, with both goaltenders putting up a stellar performance. Obviously Jake Oettinger has been having an outstanding season, with three shutouts in six starts prior to Tuesday, but Jeremy Swayman has had nearly equal success. Prior to Tuesday's game, he was 6-1 with stats just ever so slightly worse than Oettinger's. Interesting to think that Oettinger and Swayman were both the backup goalies to Connor Hellebuyck in February's Olympics, both having an okay year, and now Hellebuyck is still looking for a team to play for and the other two are having elite starts to the season.