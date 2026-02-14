Rantanen Scores as Finland Beats Rival for First Olympic Win

A big part of the turnaround and why Sweden only scored one goal was the play of Finland's top defensive pair, who are also the Stars top defensive pair. Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell led all players by a huge margin in time on ice, with Lindell topping out over 28 minutes and Heiskanen just under that mark. Along with the great play of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, Finland shut down the well balanced threatening offense from Sweden.