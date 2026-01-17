Report: Stars Among Final Teams in Sweepstakes For Flames' Rasmus Andersson

The Dallas Stars remain very much in the hunt for Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, even as the trade market around the 27-year-old blueliner continues to tighten and intensify.
The fourth team has not been officially identified, but league sources indicate it is an Eastern Conference club, with the Toronto Maple Leafs widely viewed as the most likely candidate.
The Stars have been connected to Andersson for some time, but their path to a deal is viewed as more challenging than others.
Dallas has been labeled by some around the league as the contender with the least to offer in terms of premium assets, lacking the same depth of draft capital, prospect pool and cap flexibility as rival bidders. Still, the Stars remain engaged, and if they are able to pull off a deal, it could represent their final major swing ahead of another Stanley Cup push.
What Dallas might give up in a potential trade remains unclear, though Mavrik Bourque, the organization’s 2020 first round pick, has consistently surfaced in reports as a possible centerpiece heading back to Calgary, along with additional assets. Bourque is viewed internally as a key young piece, underscoring the level of commitment it would take for the Stars to land Andersson.
Momentum around the league suggests a resolution is imminent. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and several other insiders have reported that both the Flames and Andersson would prefer to complete a deal before the Olympic trade freeze begins on February 4th.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun went a step further, indicating that a trade could come as early as this weekend, signaling that discussions have entered a critical phase.
Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli echoed that urgency, noting that front offices believe decisions are approaching quickly, saying “now is the time to get in those best and final offers, they’re getting closer to pulling the trigger, they’ve got some interesting things on the table.”
Friedman also added another layer of intrigue, reporting that teams are exploring multiple approaches when it comes to a potential extension. According to Friedman, he knows “everything is on the table,” including scenarios in which Andersson is acquired without an extension and treated as a rental.
Andersson remains one of the most attractive defensemen potentially available. Despite playing on a middle to bottom tier Flames team, he has recorded 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points in 47 games this season, along with a plus one rating.
A former 46-point blueliner, Andersson has consistently produced between 30 and 40 points per season while logging heavy minutes, providing physicality and offering dependable two way play.
Whichever team ultimately acquires Andersson will be adding a proven, impact defenseman capable of strengthening a contending blue line.
For the Stars, the coming days may determine whether they can make one last bold move, or whether they will be left hoping that if they miss out, Andersson does not end up elsewhere in the Central Division or the Western Conference.
Time will tell where Andersson ultimately lands and whether an extension follows, but for now Dallas remains in the race as the clock continues to tick.
