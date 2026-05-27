Positive Exit Meeting Suggests Michael Bunting Could Return To Dallas

Despite a quiet statistical stint hampered by injury, a positive exit meeting suggests the gritty veteran could help Jim Nill solve the Stars' urgent bottom-six depth puzzle.
Cap space will be at a premium in Dallas this offseason as the Stars navigate one of the more consequential summers in recent franchise memory. At the top of the priority list is locking up young superstar Jason Robertson to a new deal, but doing so while also addressing the team's glaring depth issues will make for a delicate balancing act for general manager Jim Nill.
Depth was widely identified as a key factor in Dallas' first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Wild, a team that simply had more players contributing up and down the lineup. Rebuilding the bottom of the roster will be a clear area of focus this summer, though doing so under significant cap constraints will test Nill's resourcefulness.
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The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported Tuesday that he spoke with Bunting directly, and the 30-year-old Scarborough native described having a "good and positive exit meeting with the Stars."
Bunting's on-ice contributions were modest in his time with Dallas, tallying just two points in 13 regular season games before adding an assist in his lone playoff appearance. It is worth noting, however, that a lower-body injury appeared to hamper him down the stretch and may have limited his effectiveness.
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