Reports Suggest Stars' Ilya Lyubushkin Could Be Cap Causality

To re-sign Jason Robertson, Dallas may sacrifice physical defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. Clearing his $3.25 million cap hit provides the crucial financial flexibility needed for a deep playoff run.
Going into the summer, Dallas Stars fans are well aware that their team is likely going to have to make some moves when it comes to freeing up cap space in order to bring back pending restricted free agent Jason Robertson.
In order to create the necessary room to bring their star winger back, the Stars are expected to move pieces off the roster, and one name already drawing attention as a potential casualty is depth defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.
The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta shed light on the situation this past week on the Hello Hockey podcast, suggesting Lyubushkin could find himself on the move. "I wouldn't be surprised if we hear Ilya Lyubushkin's name out there in the trade market; we heard his name a little bit closer to the deadline, they were trying to make money work," Pagnotta explained.
The fact that his name was already surfacing at the trade deadline suggests the Stars have had internal conversations about his future with the club for some time now.
Lyubushkin, 32, played just 53 games this past season in more of a depth role and while he provides a physical presence on the back end, his $3.25 million cap hit is difficult to justify for a player operating in that capacity.
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Freeing up that number would give Dallas meaningful flexibility as they look to not only sign Robertson but also potentially add pieces on the open market in free agency.
With tough decisions looming across the roster, Lyubushkin's heavy cap hit and his reduced role make him one of the more logical candidates to be moved. His final season under contract combined with the Stars' financial constraints paint a picture of a player whose time in Dallas may be running short.
As the offseason unfolds, it would not be a surprise to see the Stars find a taker and use the savings to help build the foundation for what they hope is a stronger run next season.
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