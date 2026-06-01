Reports Suggest Stars Struggling To Make Ground in Jason Robertson Contract Talks

With cap space tight and negotiations stalled, the Stars face their most consequential summer in years.
The Dallas Stars enter the off-season with a clear and pressing priority, and nearly everything else will have to wait until it is resolved. Restricted free agent Jason Robertson is due for a new contract, and by all accounts, getting that deal done is proving to be anything but straightforward.
Reports from multiple insiders paint a picture of negotiations that have not gained much traction. TSN's Chris Johnston reported last week that finding the right number has not been easy, while also noting that a trade is not yet something Dallas wants to seriously entertain.
A day later, Sportsnet insider Frank Seravalli added on the Big Show that the two sides remain quite a bit apart, suggesting there is still meaningful distance to close before anything gets done.
Dallas currently carries $10.1 million in cap space, and that figure has to stretch considerably further than it might appear at first glance. The Stars still need to re-sign Jamie Benn, Mavrik Bourque and six other pending free agents, and simply icing a full roster next season will require careful financial maneuvering even before Robertson's new deal enters the equation.
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Robertson himself could command anywhere from $12 to $14 million on his next contract given what he has produced, which means Dallas will almost certainly need to move salary out before any agreement becomes possible.
The 26-year-old winger has earned every dollar of that projection. Coming off one of the finest seasons of his career, Robertson posted 45 goals and 51 assists for 96 points across all 82 games, establishing himself as one of the most productive wingers in the entire league. He is not a player the Stars can afford to lose, and yet the current cap landscape makes keeping him at market value a genuine puzzle.
Dallas has no particular desire to drag negotiations to July 1st, the date when other teams become eligible to submit offer sheets, a lever that rarely gets pulled in the modern NHL but one that becomes a real conversation the longer a restricted free agent remains unsigned. The Stars have time, but for a contract of this magnitude and complexity, time has a way of moving faster than expected.
So far, Dallas has not made any notable moves to clear cap space, which raises the question of when that process will begin and what it might look like. Moving a contract or restructuring pieces of the roster will likely be necessary before Robertson's situation can be fully resolved.
The Stars are committed to remaining competitive, which means they cannot simply shed useful players to create room. It will take creativity, and possibly some difficult decisions, to land on a number that works for both sides.
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