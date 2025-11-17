Robertson Hat Trick Lifts Stars to Win Over Flyers

The Dallas Stars followed up their best performance of the season with another excellent showing at home Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Dallas just completed a two game road trip to Canada with wins over Ottawa and Montreal, the latter of which was a 7-0 blowout of the Canadiens.

The win in Montreal was a complete and utter domination of a good Eastern Conference team, and with Saturday's encore, it looks like Dallas is playing their best hockey of the season. It comes at a time when forwards Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn are set to join the lineup after both have been out for a while with injuries, giving the prolific scoring unit more weapons to put the puck in the net.

It also comes at a time when newly extended defensive superstar Thomas Harley will miss a significant period of time, week-to-week now with an injury. Kyle Capobianco swapped into the lineup with Harley out, but the defense played well once again. The Stars have only allowed one goal in the last two games and have allowed two or fewer in four straight.

Lian Bichsel and Alexander Petrovic stepped up as it seemed like head coach Glen Gulutzan tasked the duo to play as the second pair, with Ilya Lyubushkin and Capobianco now as the bottom pair. Bichsel immediately rewarded Gulutzan's promotion with the first goal of the game, smartly sifting the puck to the net with traffic in front after a long Stars shift created chaos in the Flyers zone.

After that, it was the Jason Robertson show, scoring the next three and giving Dallas a 4-0 lead. He converted his hat trick on the power play, keeping the man advantage on a hot streak game in and game out.

Tyler Seguin scored the final goal shortly after Christian Dvorak broke Jake Oettinger's shutout bid.

Dallas now gets two days of rest before hosting another Metropolitan Division team when the New York Islanders come to town Tuesday night.

