Stars Bank Another Point While Shorthanded

Losing so many forwards early in the season has made goal scoring difficult for the Dallas Stars, but the team was able to pick up another point in the standings Thursday night in Tampa.

While the Lightning won the game in overtime, Dallas played a gritty defensive game that was supported by a stellar performance from Jake Oettinger and a goal from former Bolt Adam Erne.

This is now the second game in a row Dallas has only scored one goal, but in those two games, the Stars have picked up three out of a possible four points. Oettinger's shutout streak ended after almost five periods of hockey over the two games, and only barely so. Brandon Hagel's power play goal crossed the goal line by mere inches, nearly kept out entirely by a last-ditch effort from Miro Heiskanen. Oettinger was then beaten by an Anthony Cirelli breakaway in overtime.

Dallas looked dangerous over the first two periods when they were able to generate a shot, which wasn't nearly as often as anyone would have wanted. The stars only mustered 10 shots over the first two frames but had some good chances in those handful. The third period brought renewed energy and a tip-in goal from Erne off a point shot from Alexander Petrovic to tie the game and get a well-deserved point from the game.

Head Coach Glen Gulutzan said that during this stretch without the team's top two centers, they would have to rely on a tight defensive game, special teams and goaltending to give them a chance to win every night. Roope Hintz didn't make the trip to Florida and Matt Duchene is still day-to-day after both of them were on the wrong end of big hits.

Now, the task doesn't get any easier facing the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in Sunrise Saturday, but the Panthers are dealing with their own injuries. Even with some of the star players still left in the lineup, Dallas has to stay committed to keeping the score low every game until some reinforcements can arrive. The team did score three goals or more in their first four games but have struggled afterwards. Duchene was hurt in the third game of the season but played once more before his now extended absence.

Once done in Florida, the Stars head back to Dallas for a three-game homestand which should give them some comfortability while trying to nurse their team back to health. Despite their decent record, the Stars are in fourth place in a once again competitive Central Division. There is little time early in the season for any more extended losing streaks, and the Stars should feel fortunate to be able to bank any and all points in the meantime.

