Roster Set for Stars Prospect Games in Frisco

The Dallas Stars released their final roster on Thursday for the two upcoming prospect games in Frisco on Sept. 13 and 14.

For years, the Stars and Detroit Red Wings prospects met annually in Traverse City, Michigan for a September tournament, but this year, the games shift south to the Comerica Center in Frisco. The tournament initially consisted of other teams, but rising costs left only Dallas and Detroit last season, which ultimately ended up being the final year of games in the cherry capital of the world.

Both games on Saturday and Sunday are free to attend, and will give a good look at both teams best young players in a more formal setting than their respective development camps.

For Dallas, last season's first round pick Emil Hemming headlines the forward group, while college signee Trey Taylor looks to continue his impressive showcase from the Texas Stars playoff run. A full list of players can be found here.

Meanwhile, Detroit's lineup will feature four first rounders from the last three draft years and a goalie who went 16-0-0 in the QMJHL last season.

Both games will be streamed on Victory+ as well as each team's website.

