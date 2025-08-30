Stars Negotiations with Restricted Free Agents Could Drag Out

The start of the 2025-26 season is right around the corner, but so are some big decisions for the Dallas Stars on a few players.

It is no secret that the Stars have been cap-strapped for the last several seasons and this season and the next couple will be no different. This season, Dallas has four expiring restricted free agents: Jason Robertson, Mavrik Bourque, Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist.

All of them will need a raise, but Robertson and Harley will be demanding quite a bit more money. Robertson and his potential impending contract have been the topic of conversations since the trade deadline and into the off-season. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, there was a lot of tension around Robertson's contract as there were reports he was asking for a double digit contract, which would have been the Stars first at the time. That title has since been taken by Mikko Rantanen. Robertson and the Stars settled at $7.75 million for four years and the first year of his contract, he put up staggering numbers, tallying 46 goals and 109 points.

Since then, Robertson has only recorded 29 and 35 goals in the two seasons following and topped out at 80 points both seasons. This begs the question, can Robertson get back to being more than an almost point-per-game player? It can be assumed that he will likely ask for a big number but will the Stars feel that he will be worth it now and in the future? General manager, Jim Nill, seems to be a wizard when it comes to contracts, but he has also emphasized the importance of being mindful of the long-term as well.

Robertson's contract will also have to align with what will allow Harley to get a hefty raise as well, one that is very well earned. Harley got called up at the end of the 2022-23 season and essentially helped carry the Stars through the playoffs and into the Western Conference Final. Since then, he has put up 97 points in the last two seasons. Not only has he proven that he can contribute offensively, he has become extremely reliable defensively, stepping up in Miro Heiskanen's absence last season.

Lundkvist and Bourque seem to both be on one-year, "prove yourself" deals. Lundkvist, who struggled to earn the trust of former head coach, Pete DeBoer, seemed finally have a break through before his season-ending injury. This season he will come back to a new coach and a new system, and perhaps with even more progress and skill, he could finally make his mark and find a more permanent spot on the roster, but that will come with a raise as serviceable right-handed defensemen are hard to come by.

Bourque, while in a completely different scenario, has the ability to prove himself in a bigger, elevated role this season with the depth being thinner than it has been. He won't find himself being forced on the fourth-line and trying to play in a role that does not fit his skill set. Jeff Marek told DLLS, that he believes Bourque is a bona fide NHLer and believes this year will be his break out year. The Stars need more scoring out of the former AHL top scorer, but again, that will cost the Stars money.

Nill is not one to rush contract negotiations and will allow the players to put them off or get them done before the season starts, whatever the player sees fit. But it would not be surprising to see a contract with Robertson or Harley drag out as both sides fight for what benefits them.

