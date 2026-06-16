Son Of Former Dallas Superstar Forward Selected in OHL Priority Selection Draft

The numbers he put up along the way have been nothing short of impressive. Pavelski posted 68 points in 75 games during his 14U season, then followed it up with 69 points in just 59 games the following year, a points-per-game pace that naturally draws comparisons to the kind of offensive consistency his father became known for throughout a decorated NHL career. Joe Pavelski retired as one of the more reliable goal scorers of his generation, finishing with over 750 points across nearly 1,300 NHL games.