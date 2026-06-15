Sportsbooks Already Bullish On Stars Despite Complicated Offseason Ahead

For Dallas, the optimism from the markets is a vote of confidence following a regular season in which the Stars were one of the league's elite teams, finishing with a stellar 50-20-12 record. The postseason told a different story, however, as Dallas was stunned in the opening round by the Wild, suffering a first-round exit for the first time since 2022. It was a bitter end to what had been a dominant regular season and left plenty of questions heading into the offseason.