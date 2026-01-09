Sportsbooks Still Don't Believe in Stars Despite Second-Best Record

The Dallas Stars bounced back in a big way Wednesday night, taking down the Washington Capitals 4–1 with a complete team effort that looked like vintage Dallas hockey.

Three of the four forward lines found the scoresheet, while the defensive group turned in a stellar performance, allowing just one goal on the night. It was the kind of response the Stars needed, and it paid off in the standings. With the win, Dallas improved to 26-10-8 for 60 points, once again tying the Minnesota Wild for the second-best record in the NHL.

Just as importantly, the victory snapped a six-game losing streak that had crept into an otherwise strong season. Despite Dallas spending most of the year near the top of the league, sportsbooks have quietly cooled on the Stars, creating what could be a buying opportunity for believers in the team.

Even with the second-best record in the NHL, Dallas is listed with only the seventh-best odds to win the Stanley Cup. BetMGM currently has the Stars at +1300 to lift the Cup and +750 to win the Western Conference, despite the club reaching the Western Conference Final in each of the past three seasons.

Much of the attention remains on the Colorado Avalanche, who have been setting the pace in the Central Division and the President’s Trophy race. Colorado holds a sizable edge with six more wins and 11 more points than Dallas, but the Stars have stayed within striking distance all season. The Avalanche have shown a few cracks recently, dropping two of their last three games before rebounding Thursday with an emphatic 8–2 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Colorado still figures to win the majority of its games given the run it has been on, but a challenging stretch lies ahead with matchups against red-hot teams like the Maple Leafs, Flyers and Ducks. If any team is positioned to capitalize on a slowdown, it is Dallas. The Stars and Avalanche will meet three more times this season, and a strong showing in those head-to-head games could allow Dallas to make serious ground in both the Central Division and President’s Trophy races.

The value on the Stars extends beyond team futures and into individual awards. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen remains among the top contenders for the Norris Trophy and is currently listed at +6000 to win the award. Meanwhile, Jason Robertson appears motivated by being left off Team USA’s Olympic roster. The winger owns the third-best odds to win the Rocket Richard Trophy and is on pace for just under 50 goals this season. If he channels that frustration the right way, that total could climb even higher.

For now, the Stars have reminded the league of what they look like at their best, and both the standings and the betting markets suggest Dallas is still being undervalued.

