Standout Prospect Out Of Texas Emerging As Potential Top 10 Pick in 2027 NHL Draft

McAllen native Diego Gutierrez is skyrocketing up draft boards. After dominating the elite circuit, the Notre Dame commit brings size and skill to the U.S. National Team Development Program.
As fans turn their attention to the upcoming NHL Draft, some Texans are already looking further ahead to 2027, when the state could see a major landmark with one of its own climbing into the top ten.
In its recent Future Watch issue, The Hockey News projected its expected top ten for the 2027 NHL Draft, and among those names is McAllen, Texas native Diego Gutierrez.
The 16-year-old defenseman has had a rapid rise, moving up from the Dallas Stars Elite 13U AAA program to a stint at the renowned Shattuck-St. Mary's hockey club before earning a spot with the U.S. National Team Development Program.
The Hockey News describes Gutierrez as a solid six-foot-two defenseman with great size, skating ability, and stellar puck skills, though they note he'll need to better showcase defensive urgency and translate his tools more consistently into game situations.
Next season, he'll have plenty of opportunity to do just that as Gutierrez has committed to Notre Dame, where he'll be tested against significantly older competition in the NCAA.
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As for where he might end up on draft night, the Dallas Stars are an intriguing storyline. The franchise has remained competitive for years, but an upcoming cap crunch surrounding Jason Robertson's contract situation could force the team to take a step back in the standings.
In a best-case scenario for Texas hockey, that could mean Dallas landing a homegrown defenseman who anchors their blue line for years to come. It's still very much a long shot with a lot of variables, but for a state that's come a long way in growing the game, the possibility alone is something to watch.
2027 PROJECTED TOP 10
1 LANDON DUPONT - D, Everett (WHL)
2 ALEXIS JOSEPH - C, Saint John (QMJHL)
3 MAX PENKIN - C, Mannheim (Ger.)
4 MILAN SUNDSTROM - C, Modo Jr. (Swe.)
5 NAZAR PRIVALOV - LW, K.A. Moscow Jr. (Rus.)
6 CARTER MEYER - C, U.S. NTDP
7 JONAH NEUENSCHWANDER - C, Biel-Bienne (Sui.)
8 JAAKKO WYCISK - C, Guelph (OHL)
9 DIEGO GUTIERREZ* - D, U.S. NTDP/Notre Dame
10 BROCK CRIPPS - D, Prince Albert (WHL)
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