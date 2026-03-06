Stars Add Bunting, Myers At Deadline As Central Division Grows Stronger

The Dallas Stars took a quiet approach at the NHL trade deadline after addressing their needs earlier in the week. The team had already acquired defenseman Tyler Myers and depth forward Michael Bunting in the days leading up to the deadline, moves that management believed filled the gaps in their lineup.
Dallas enters the stretch run of the season on a major high, riding a ten game winning streak. With the team playing some of its best hockey of the year, the Stars chose not to make additional moves that could disrupt the chemistry in the room. Instead, they watched as several Western Conference rivals made significant additions in an increasingly competitive playoff race.
The Colorado Avalanche were among the busiest teams, adding center Nazem Kadri along with Nick Roy and defenseman Brett Kulak. The additions significantly deepen Colorado’s middle of the lineup and give the team more versatility heading toward the playoffs.
The Minnesota Wild also made a series of moves aimed at strengthening their roster depth. Minnesota added Michael McCarron, Bobby Brink, and Nick Foligno to improve their middle and bottom six forward groups. They also brought in veteran defenseman Jeff Petry to add experience to their blue line.
Several other teams in the Western Conference also made notable moves. The Utah Mammoth added standout defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, while the Seattle Kraken strengthened their forward group with the addition of Bobby McMann. The Anaheim Ducks added veteran defenseman John Carlson in a move that could bolster their playoff push.
The Vegas Golden Knights addressed their depth by adding forwards Nic Dowd and Cole Smith. The Edmonton Oilers also made several additions, acquiring top four defenseman Connor Murphy along with depth forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach.
Among the deadline activity, Colorado’s moves stand out for how much they strengthen the center position with the additions of Kadri and Roy. Minnesota’s strategy was different but equally deliberate, as the Wild made a concentrated effort to improve the bottom half of their lineup, an area that often becomes crucial in the playoffs.
Dallas will get its first look at Myers and Bunting in the lineup on Friday when the Stars face Colorado. The matchup carries major implications in the standings and will offer an early look at how the two new players adjust, particularly in a rivalry that has become one of the most intense in the NHL.
