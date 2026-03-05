Stars Add Forward Depth With Predators' Michael Bunting For 3rd Round Pick

Stars bolster scoring, acquiring gritty winger Michael Bunting to boost playoff push. Nashville receives undisclosed return in forward-for-forward deal.
The Dallas Stars have acquired forward Michael Bunting from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2026 third round pick, per multiple sources.
Bunting, 30, adds another experienced winger to the Stars’ forward group. The Scarborough, Ontario native has appeared in 57 games this season, recording 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points with Nashville.
Originally selected in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, Bunting has built a reputation as a productive middle-six winger who can contribute offensively while playing a physical, agitating style.
Across his NHL career, Bunting has played more than 400 games, totaling 107 goals and 142 assists for 249 points in stints with several teams including the Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Predators.
His breakout campaign came during the 2021–22 season with Toronto, when he recorded a career-high 63 points (23 goals, 40 assists) in 79 games and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team while finishing third in Calder Trophy voting.
Bunting now joins a Dallas team where he will likely slot into the middle- or bottom-six of the lineup and could give them additional scoring depth.
