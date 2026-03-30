Stars Add Michael Bunting To Growing List Of Injuries To Forward Group

With key forwards sidelined, the Dallas Stars grapple with mounting injuries and a thin roster as playoff push intensifies.
The Dallas Stars saw their injury troubles deepen Sunday night as forward Michael Bunting exited the lineup with a lower-body injury during a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Bunting’s departure adds to what has quickly become a concerning trend for Dallas, both in terms of health and performance. The Stars have now dropped six of their last eight games, and their roster continues to thin at a critical point in the season. Already sidelined are key contributors such as Nathan Bastian, Radek Faksa, Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin, and the recently injured Sam Steel.
The mounting injuries have placed significant strain on Dallas’ depth, forcing the team to rely heavily on less experienced players while also demanding more from its veterans. The timing could hardly be worse, with the postseason fast approaching and playoff positioning still in flux.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
There was at least one positive development this weekend, as star winger Mikko Rantanen returned from injured reserve on Saturday. However, even his return does little to offset the growing list of unavailable depth forwards.
As the Stars attempt to steady themselves, leadership will be crucial. Players like Jamie Benn and Justin Hryckowian are expected to shoulder a greater burden, both on the scoresheet and in guiding a lineup that has been forced into constant adjustment.
Meanwhile, Dallas’ makeshift fourth line, featuring Adam Erne, Arttu Hyry, and Oskar Back, will need to provide reliable, consistent minutes. Their ability to hold their own could prove pivotal as the Stars prepare for potential playoff matchups against teams like the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.