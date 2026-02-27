Stars Among Preferred Landing Spots For Predators' Steven Stamkos

The Nashville Predators appear to be positioning themselves as sellers ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and one of the most notable names they may entertain offers for is veteran forward Steven Stamkos.
According to reports from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Stamkos and the Predators are preparing a list of teams he would be willing to waive his no‑move clause for prior to a potential deal. Among the teams mentioned is the Dallas Stars, who could be in the mix if Nashville decides to explore trade discussions.
LeBrun also noted two other clubs that Stamkos would be willing to waive his no-move for. One is his former longtime team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he won two Stanley Cups and served as captain for many seasons. The other is the Minnesota Wild, a franchise that has become an increasingly attractive destination for players.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
LeBrun was clear that Stamkos is not actively demanding a trade. When the 36‑year‑old signed in Nashville, he negotiated his no‑move clause to ensure that any departure from the Predators would be under the right circumstances and with a preferred destination. LeBrun added that a trade may not happen by the deadline itself but could be more likely to occur during the summer months when teams have greater cap flexibility.
Stamkos has been productive in his second season with Nashville, tallying 29 goals and 16 assists for 45 points in 58 games. The Markham, Ontario native is in the second year of a four‑year, $32‑million contract after spending 16 seasons with Tampa Bay, where he became one of the franchise’s all‑time greats.
For the Stars, adding a player of Stamkos’s caliber would require significant cap gymnastics. One potential avenue would be placing veteran forward Tyler Seguin on long‑term injury reserve, which would open up $9.85 million in playoff cap space. That could give Dallas the necessary room to absorb a high‑impact acquisition like Stamkos, should both sides find common ground.
As the deadline draws nearer, all eyes will be on Nashville’s front office to see whether they choose to cash in on assets for future build‑up or hold onto one of the league’s most experienced forwards.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.