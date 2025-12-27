Stars are Best in League at Key Offensive Stat

Leading out of the Christmas break in second place in the NHL, the Dallas Stars have one of the best offenses in the league.

In fact, the Stars are the only team to have five players with 30 or more points on the season. The team's depth has been a huge part of their success over the last several years. Under Glen Gulutzan, the top players are all producing at extraordinary rates, creating the depth higher up in the lineup.

Roope Hintz, who has missed action due to injury this season, has the lowest point total of the five players with 31 points. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen sits above Hintz with 34 points in what is nothing short of a complete bounce back type of season for him after a couple lackluster offensive years.

Wyatt Johnston, the NHL's power play goals leader, sits in third with 42 points thanks in large part to his connection with Mikko Rantanen. Johnston has had slow starts every year in his career, but this season is proving to be a success from the jump.

Jason Robertson, the goal scoring machine since November, has 45 points and 23 goals - good for top-5 in the league. Despite not playing with Johnston and Rantanen, Robertson is providing a perfect one-two punch with the top two dangerous lines a threat anytime they're on the ice for the Stars.

And not surprisingly, Rantanen tops the Stars points list with 51, challenging for one of the highest point totals in the league. When Dallas signed him to an 8-year, $12 million deal, this is exactly what they had in mind. It was critical for him to play up to this level to make sure the team didn't take a step back despite losing some goal scoring talent this year. Rantanen has been nothing short of brilliant, and perhaps even better in the assist category than expected.

As the Stars set to face the second half of the season, their offensive production will be a huge part of their success in one of the most competitive division races of all time.

Dallas begins their schedule post-Christmas with a home matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.

Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.