Stars Assistant General Manager Comes Up Short in Back-to-Back GM Searches

Despite two decades of expertise and finalist status for high-profile vacancies in Toronto and Vancouver, Scott White remains a man in waiting as NHL front offices overlook experience.
It has been a difficult summer for Dallas Stars assistant general manager Scott White, who has found himself on the wrong end of multiple hiring decisions despite being widely regarded as one of the more qualified candidates in the pool.
White, who has spent two decades building his career within the Stars organization, has been actively pursuing his first opportunity as an NHL general manager this off-season, however, the journey has not been without its near-misses.
White emerged as one of the two finalists for the Toronto Maple Leafs' general manager opening, only to see the job go to former Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka in what was considered a controversial decision by many around the league. White quickly pivoted to the Vancouver Canucks' vacancy, but fell short there as well when the organization tabbed former NHLer Ryan Johnson for the role.
A potential third opportunity may exist in Nashville, where the Predators are also searching for a new general manager. However, former New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald is said to be among the frontrunners for that position, which could once again leave White on the outside looking in.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars Site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
His path to this point has been one of patience and steady progression. White began his hockey career on the coaching staff at Michigan Tech from 1994 to 1999 before transitioning to the ECHL as a head coach and eventually making the move into management.
The repeated near-misses this summer have been unfortunate for someone who has given so much to the Stars organization, but those close to the situation expect White's opportunity will come. It may simply be a matter of time before the right door opens.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.