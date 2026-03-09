Stars Avoid Season Sweep With OT Win Over Blackhawks

The third period was going to be critical to see if Dallas could finally solve the goalie and tie tie game, but it didn't take long at all. Mavrik Borque fired a backhand off the post, and Frank Nazar helped it past Soderblom for an own goal to tie it 2-2. Later in the third, Borque set up another backhand, this time from Justin Hryckowian, on the power play to give Dallas their first lead of the game, 3-2.