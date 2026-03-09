Stars Avoid Season Sweep With OT Win Over Blackhawks

After having a 10 game win streak snapped Friday night, the Dallas Stars wasted no time getting back into the win column with a 4-3 overtime win over Chicago on Sunday.
The Stars completed another comeback after trailing 2-0 in the first period, also doing so against Nashville at the end of February. In both games, Chicago and Nashville fired off two quick goals in the opening period, this time a tip-in by Tyler Bertuzzi and just two minutes later, a hard wrist shot from a wide open Sam Rinzel.
Bertuzzi has been a thorn in the side of Dallas, posting six goals and six assists over his last 10 games against the Stars. For Rinzel, it was only the third goal of the season for the defenseman.
Unfortunately for the Stars, both their new additions were on the ice for the first two goals in their debuts. Michael Bunting's line was victimized for the first goal, and Tyler Myers was tied up behind the net for the second goal.
The Stars continued to pour on the pressure down by two, and Nathan Bastian found the back of the net with a redirection late in the first to cut the deficit to one. Bastian has six goals in 26 games this season now and has looked like a must-start on the fourth line since the return from the Olympic break.
The second period was a one-sided onslaught from Dallas, but Blackhawks goaltender Arvin Soderblom, who was starting a second game in a row for the first time this season, seemed unbeatable. Soderblom was filling in admirably for Spencer Knight, who is dealing with a tough illness.
The third period was going to be critical to see if Dallas could finally solve the goalie and tie tie game, but it didn't take long at all. Mavrik Borque fired a backhand off the post, and Frank Nazar helped it past Soderblom for an own goal to tie it 2-2. Later in the third, Borque set up another backhand, this time from Justin Hryckowian, on the power play to give Dallas their first lead of the game, 3-2.
Late in the third, Dallas killed off a Blackhawks power play, but could not follow it up with a 6-on-5 kill. Connor Bedard scored from a long wrist shot with under two minutes left and sent the game into overtime.
Miro Heiskanen wasted no time in overtime, scoring 11 seconds in with a slight deflection from a Matt Duchene pass. The Stars avoided the season sweep and got the ship righted immediately after blowing a lead against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.
The Stars six game homestand continues Tuesday against Vegas.
