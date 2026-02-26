Stars Beat Kraken in Return from Olympics

The game started unraveling for the Kraken and the Stars made sure to cash in. Mavrik Bourque got a shot on call that was not secured by Joey Daccord and Sam Steel was able to poke it in for the third goal of the game. However, the Kraken challenged for goal-tender interference. The call looked straight forward on the replay, as Steel did not seem to touch Daccord, who was tucked far into the net. The goal was not overturned, which sent the Stars on the power-play due to a failed challenge.