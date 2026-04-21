Stars Bounce Back, Tie Series

With the game being one shot away from tied up, the Stars needed to lock down the defense, but found themselves in hot water after a too many men penalty with 3:44 left in the final frame. The Wild had been 0/3 on the power-play in Game 2 but went 2/4 in Game 1, so this kill was huge for the Stars penalty kill. The Stars were able to kill it off and in a crazy turn of events, the Wild were called for their own too many men penalty with 1:21 to go while still down a goal.