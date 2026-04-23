Stars Break Wild Hearts in Double OT Thriller

It was a sloppy game from both teams in terms of taking penalties, with Minnesota taking a whooping nine penalties, including two in double overtime. The Stars were not much better, taking eight minors that included two in the first overtime that they were able to survive. Dallas finished with three power play goals including the winner, and Minnesota tallied on one of them. Wildly enough, especially after the theatrics of Game 2, there were no penalties taken in post-whistle scrums.