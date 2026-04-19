Stars Can Still Overcome Game One Struggles

Take the 2024 opening round against Vegas for example. Not only did they lose the first game, they dropped the second game at home too, but went on to win the next two in Vegas and eventually win Game 7 at home. Then last year's opening round against Colorado - in a year where the Avalanche felt like they were finally going to conquer the Stars - started with a 5-1 drubbing at the American Airlines Center. Panic was omnipresent, and some were ready to just give the series to the Avs.