Stars Can Still Overcome Game One Struggles

Dallas has a history of overcoming Game 1 losses. Discover how they rally from early deficits to make deep playoff runs.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are not for the faint of heart, and despite an opening game travesty for the Dallas Stars, the series is still far from over - especially if recent history repeats itself.
Losing the first game of a series is nothing short of normal for the Stars, going all the way back to the COVID bubble in Edmonton to find some semblance of success in a series opener. Since then, nine of 11 Game 1 results have been losses for Dallas, which is usually a pretty sure sign of defeat. In the NHL, 68 percent of Game 1 winners go on to win the series, but en route to three straight conference finals, the Stars bucked the trend.
Dallas suffered eight straight Game 1 losses before beating Winnipeg and Edmonton last season, and only one of those went the right way for the Stars. A big comeback against the Oilers set them up for success but Dallas went on to lose four straight to end that Western Conference Final. Despite winning the game against the Jets after a Mikko Rantanen hat trick en route to winning the series, it almost feels like losing the first game, getting humbled even, is a rite of passage for an epic series win.
Take the 2024 opening round against Vegas for example. Not only did they lose the first game, they dropped the second game at home too, but went on to win the next two in Vegas and eventually win Game 7 at home. Then last year's opening round against Colorado - in a year where the Avalanche felt like they were finally going to conquer the Stars - started with a 5-1 drubbing at the American Airlines Center. Panic was omnipresent, and some were ready to just give the series to the Avs.
Now, after a 6-1 destruction at the hands of the Minnesota Wild, similar feelings are setting in. It was a big margin of victory, but at the end of the game, the series margin was exactly the same as every other Game 1 loss.
In fact, the last time the Wild and Stars met, Minnesota won Game 1 in a soul crushing overtime. Even though it was a close game, the Stars lost Joe Pavelski to a controversial hit and felt like their balloon had been brutally burst when Minnesota scored in double overtime. The Stars responded with a resounding win in Game 2, tacked on a win in Minnesota and finished out the series in six games.
The Stars have faced a 1-0 deficit in plenty of games this season, and have played strong after giving up the first goal. Sometimes it seems like they need to get punched in the mouth to wake up and play their best. It may not be one goal, but in a seven game series, one game is just as miniscule in the long run.
Now, it is up to the Stars to make sure the deficit doesn't get any larger.
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