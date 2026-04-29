Stars Captain Fined for Cross-Checking

Captain Jamie Benn's playoff discipline questioned again after costly cross-check earns fine and leaves Stars short-handed.
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was fined $2604.17 for his tie-up with Ryan Hartman during the Stars 4-2 loss in Game 5 to the Minnesota Wild.
Benn received a hand and butt-end of Hartman's stick to the face in the third period with the Stars trailing 3-1. Nothing was initially called, but Benn retaliated by roughing Hartman and taking him down forcefully to the ice. Referees TJ Luxmore and Trevor Hanson huddled and called Hartman for unsportsmanlike conduct and Benn for roughing.
The penalties created a 4-on-4 situation with around five minutes left in the third period. The Stars chose to pull Jake Oettinger to create a 5-on-4 pseudo power play situation, which led to a goal by Jason Robertson that gave Dallas brief hope. The Wild finished the Stars off with an empty net goal soon after.
Benn has taken unnecessary penalties in prior Stars playoff losses, most notably in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against Vegas three seasons ago. Benn took Mark Stone to the ice and cross checked him on the back of the neck, leading to a major penalty and a suspension. The Stars went down 3-0 in the series after losing that game, eventually losing the series 4-2.
Benn is known around the league as one of the best captains, but can be penalty prone at times and has yet to score in the series against the Wild. He, among others, would be the first to score a goal from any third or fourth liner in the series were it to happen in Game 6.
Puck drop in Minnesota is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for Game 6.
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