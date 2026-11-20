Dallas Stars
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Nov 20, 2026 3:00 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 3:00 PM
Dallas erased a third-period deficit to extend their winning streak to four games, overcoming a Vegas rally before sealing the gritty victory in a dramatic shootout finish.
In a game filled with momentum swings, standout performances and late-game drama, Dallas once again demonstrated its ability to overcome adversity and find a way to win. The victory marked Dallas' second consecutive win over Vegas in three days, extending the Stars' winning streak to four games and further strengthening their position among the Western Conference's top teams.
Dallas wasted little time establishing control of the scoreboard. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen opened the scoring just 3:18 into the first period, finishing a scoring opportunity set up by Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson. Heiskanen's goal gave the Stars an early advantage and continued his strong return following a five-game absence due to injury.
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) celebrates with team mates after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Stars doubled their lead at 14:35 when Wyatt Johnston scored his fourth consecutive game with a goal. Johnston capitalized on his own rebound after Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill stopped his initial attempt. Robertson and Nils Lundkvist collected assists on the play. Despite trailing 2-0, Vegas had generated several quality scoring opportunities and remained competitive. The Golden Knights entered the first intermission with plenty of reason to believe they could turn things around.
The second period belonged to the Golden Knights. Vegas found its offensive rhythm and gradually erased Dallas' two-goal advantage. This was mostly due to the Stars committing three back-to-back penalties, one right after the other would end. Victor Olofsson started the comeback at 7:36, scoring on the power play after receiving a setup from Mark Stone. However, the goal meant more than simply putting Vegas on the scoreboard.
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The Golden Knights continued applying pressure, and William Karlsson tied the game at 10:17. Karlsson finished a one-timer off a pass from Braeden Bowman, with Trevor Connelly also earning an assist. The tying goal was not considered a power-play goal, as it was scored just seven seconds after it expired, but the momentum was still on their side. Suddenly, a game that appeared to be slipping away from Vegas was completely even heading into the third period.
Vegas carried its momentum into the third period and took its first lead of the night at 5:34. Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon scored his first goal of the season, firing a shot past Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger following a faceoff win by Tomas Hertl. Oettinger's reaction looked as though it caught him by surprise with how soon after the face-off the shot came.
With just 3:02 remaining in regulation, defenseman Thomas Harley delivered the breakthrough Dallas needed. His shot from the right point found its way past Hill, tying the game at 3-3 and sending the contest into overtime. Dallas had once again found a way to respond when the pressure was highest. Neither team managed to score during overtime, setting up a shootout to determine the winner.
Jason Robertson gave Dallas an early advantage by scoring in the shootout. Vegas responded through Trevor Connelly, but Tyler Seguin answered with a crucial goal to put the Stars back in front. When Braeden Bowman failed to convert Vegas' final attempt, Dallas secured the 4-3 victory.
The win improved Dallas' record to 14-6-2 and extended its road point streak to eight games. They now sit second in the Central Division.
The Stars will head home to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, November 22.
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