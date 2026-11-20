The Golden Knights continued applying pressure, and William Karlsson tied the game at 10:17. Karlsson finished a one-timer off a pass from Braeden Bowman, with Trevor Connelly also earning an assist. The tying goal was not considered a power-play goal, as it was scored just seven seconds after it expired, but the momentum was still on their side. Suddenly, a game that appeared to be slipping away from Vegas was completely even heading into the third period.