Stars Complete Season Sweep Against Oilers in Massive Blowout

The Dallas Stars faced off against the Edmonton Oilers for the final time during the regular season. Before last night's match up, the Stars had defeated the Oilers in a 4-3 shoot out at the beginning of November and then again in a blow out at end of November. Each team looks significantly different than the last time they met as they prepare to head into the playoffs, so its safe to say that it was a playoff preview.
With extra implications in this game ranging from old playoff history, falling to the Oilers the last two years in the Western Conference Final and head coach, Glen Gulutzan, taking on his former team, there was a lot to prove in the game. Not to mention, the tight race in the standings the Stars are also trying to manage. And the Stars came out swinging from puck drop.
Jamie Benn got the Stars on the board just over 80 seconds into the game with a back-handed rebound after a shot wide bounces back in front of the net. Benn, who had a bit of a late start to the season, has scored three goals in the last four games and notched his 13th goal of the season to get things started for the Stars. It was clear that the Stars were dominating the game the entire period, but things started getting out of hand for the Oilers.
The unraveling hadn't started quite yet when Matt Duchene and Sam Steel had a mini odd-man rush resulting in Steel tapping in a slick pass from Duchene to make it 2-0. However, very shortly after, the Stars would have another 2-on-1 and Jason Robertson would tally his 35th goal of the season on a shot that hit the post, then goaltender Tristan Jarry before bouncing into the net. The score would be 3-0 at the end of 20.
During the second frame, it was clear that the Oilers had not regained their composure. The Stars got their first attempt at the man-advantage after Jason Dickinson gets called for interference. Wyatt Johnston got on the score board with a power-play goal as he continues to climb the ladder, getting closer to the most power-play goals in a season in franchise history. Dallas kept their foot on the gas in the most disrespectful fashion when Robertson gets his second of the game on one of his trademark, spin-o-rama, no look goals.
The score quickly becomes 5-0 before the Oilers know it. Fortunately for the Oilers, they started to push back a bit. Evan Bouchard finally gets Edmonton on the board. Kasperi Kapanen with a slick pass behind him, hits Bouchard who is unchallenged and beats Jake Oettinger high-glove side. Quickly after, Dickinson tallies another and suddenly the score is 5-2, Dallas and the number one power-play in the league have a man-advantage from an interference infraction by Thomas Harley.
The Stars would fend the Oilers off, but the end of the second period would be fireworks between the two teams. Highlighted mostly by Justin Hryckowian who found a way to get under Connor McDavid's skin, resulting in punches thrown by the league's best player. The tempers would continue to fly throughout the rest of the game, but the Stars weren't done in the scoring department.
Benn would start off the third period the same way he started off the first period, with a goal; his second of the game. But the real insult to injury was Duchene completely undressing the Oilers and defenders with some silky hands to finish and make the score 7-2. The Stars now have points in their last 14 games, going 13-0-1 in that time.
The Stars have two games left in this extended home stand. They will take on the Detroit Red Wings next on Saturday at the American Airlines Center.
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