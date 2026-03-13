Stars Complete Season Sweep Against Oilers in Massive Blowout

During the second frame, it was clear that the Oilers had not regained their composure. The Stars got their first attempt at the man-advantage after Jason Dickinson gets called for interference. Wyatt Johnston got on the score board with a power-play goal as he continues to climb the ladder, getting closer to the most power-play goals in a season in franchise history. Dallas kept their foot on the gas in the most disrespectful fashion when Robertson gets his second of the game on one of his trademark, spin-o-rama, no look goals.