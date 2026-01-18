Stars Continue to Free Fall, Drop Another to Tampa Bay

Halfway through the second period, Sam Steel gets a massive chance from a pass by Mikko Rantanen, but cannot finish play. The puck goes to the other end of the ice and Brandon Hagel pushes a puck through the stick of Esa Lindell after Oettinger gets pulled out of his net and cannot recover. Later in the period, the Stars would get another shot at the power-play on Eric Cernak's second penalty of the game and just like the first period, they do not capitalize and soon after, Guentzel would extend the Lightning's lead by two.