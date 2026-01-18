Stars Continue to Free Fall, Drop Another to Tampa Bay

The Stars finally had a game at the American Airlines Center for the first time since January 4th. They faced off against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were on an eleven game win-streak until it was snapped on Friday against the St. Louis Blues in a shootout. Meanwhile, the Stars have been free falling since the beginning of January.
With the Stars desperately wanting to get back on track and stop the bleeding through this rough stretch, it was important that they got going at puck drop. And they did just that, on their first shot on goal, the puck leaked through Andrei Vasilevskiy and sat just in front of the goal line. Oskar Back was crashing towards the net, racing Vasilevskiy who was turning around trying to find the puck. Back was able to poke it in and gave Dallas the early lead.
Shortly after, the Stars were given a power-play but didn't not capitalize. The Lightning used the momentum from the penalty kill and really leaned into their speed and puck movement. Dominic James and Jake Guentzel passed the puck back and forth through defenders and James got a weak goal through Jake Oettinger. Not cashing in on the man-advantage and then giving up the tying goal is something the Stars will have to get out of their game in order to have success. The first frame would end all tied up.
Halfway through the second period, Sam Steel gets a massive chance from a pass by Mikko Rantanen, but cannot finish play. The puck goes to the other end of the ice and Brandon Hagel pushes a puck through the stick of Esa Lindell after Oettinger gets pulled out of his net and cannot recover. Later in the period, the Stars would get another shot at the power-play on Eric Cernak's second penalty of the game and just like the first period, they do not capitalize and soon after, Guentzel would extend the Lightning's lead by two.
The Stars were unable to generate much offense, with the Lightning smothering them and not giving up much. Vasilevskiy returned to form after giving up the leaky goal in the first period. Oettinger was pulled from the net with about four minutes left in the final frame while down by two goals. Pontus Holmberg finally hits the empty net after many Lightning attempts. The Stars will drop another one, 4-1, to add to the rough stretch.
