Stars Could Draft Two-Way Center That May Make NHL Jump As Early As Next Season

Boasting a massive 6-foot-4 frame and elite defensive instincts, Swedish prospect Adam Andersson offers Dallas a physical, cost-effective solution to navigate looming salary cap constraints and roster gaps.
The Dallas Stars enter this year's NHL Draft in a tough spot when it comes to draft capital, with their first selection not coming until 59th overall in the second round. That is a difficult place to find impact players, and recent draft history underscores just how rare true second round success stories are.
Of the last three drafts, the only second round pick to make an immediate and meaningful impact at the NHL level has been Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson. That context makes the Stars' task a challenging one, but there is a name worth watching in that range who could prove to be a quietly valuable addition to the organization.
The player in question is Swedish center Adam Andersson, a 17-year-old who already looks the part of an NHLer physically. At six-foot-four and 214 pounds, his frame is exceptional for his age, and his two-way game is considered among the strongest of any forward in this draft class.
That profile has particular appeal for a Dallas team that is going to be squeezed hard against the salary cap heading into next season. The Stars face the challenge of re-signing restricted free agents Jason Robertson and Mavrik Bourque while still icing a competitive roster around them, which leaves very little room for anything but cost-effective solutions down the lineup.
Andersson, as a late second round pick, would come in on an entry-level contract and could slot into a bottom-six center role at a fraction of what a comparable veteran would cost.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars Site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
The caveat with Andersson is his offensive skillset, which has not yet reached the level of some of his more heralded Swedish peers in this draft class like Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Björck, both of whom have played at higher levels of Swedish hockey.
Andersson spent the past season at the U20 Nationell level with the well-regarded Leksands IF club, recording three goals and 14 assists for 17 points in 30 games. Those numbers are solid without being spectacular, and the Stars would be taking him with the understanding that developing his offensive tools will be a project. His defensive game, however, is already a genuine strength and gives the organization a reliable foundation to build from.
His most impressive showing came on the international stage at this past year's U18 World Championships, where he posted a goal and three assists for four points in seven games as Sweden captured the gold medal.
From a ranking perspective, Andersson is broadly viewed as a second round talent. McKeen's Hockey has him highest at 48th overall, while Daily Faceoff and Elite Prospects both place him at 59th, which lands right on Dallas's pick. The realistic expectation for Andersson is that of a cost-effective depth center who, with development, grows into a responsible and reliable presence in the bottom-six of a lineup.
The idea of rushing him into the NHL as early as next season would be ambitious, and the offensive development required to get him there makes it an uphill climb. But for a team in Dallas's cap situation, finding a player with Andersson's physical profile and defensive foundation at 59th overall would be a worthwhile swing.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum