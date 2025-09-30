Three Stars Clear Waivers, Texas Stars Roster Begins to Take Shape

Kyle Capobianco, Kole Lind and Antonio Stranges unsurprisingly cleared waivers Monday, meaning the three veterans from last season will once again be a part of the roster in Cedar Park this year after officially getting loaned to Texas.

With those three moves coupled with the sweeping roster cuts from Sunday, the lineup for the Texas Stars looks to be pretty filled out. While there are still some final places to be squared away, the bulk of who will play in the AHL this season are in place for opening night.

One of the players who performed the best for Texas last season is Justin Hryckowian, who was a call-up at times for Dallas last year, but now appears to be in a prime position to stay with the big club with the recent news that Jamie Benn is recovering from a collapsed lung that required surgery. Artu Hyry is also still with the big club, as well as Adam Erne.

Defensively, Alexander Petrovic and Vladislav Kolyachonok are vying for the seventh spot on defense, given that Ilya Lyubushkin seems to be the go-to right defenseman on the third pairing right now. For a while, it seemed like Petrovic's play in the playoffs last year would make him a far cheaper option on the third pairing than Lyubushkin, but the team did not move the Russian and it wouldn't seem like they would be happy with his $3+ million cap hit sitting in the press box each night. For those reasons, Petrovic could find himself back on the top pair in Texas with Capobianco, once again waiting for his chance to step in with the big club.

Antoine Bibeau was released from his PTO, but played really well and could easily sign to be a reliable goalie for Texas this season.

The tweet below lists the bulk of the rest of the expected lineup for Texas:

All eyes will be on the development of first-round pick Emil Hemming and stand-out college signing Trey Taylor as those two youngsters provide the new wave of hope to be the next emerging superstar for a Stars team who has been lucky to have plenty of recently.

The AHL season starts for Texas at home on Oct. 10 against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

