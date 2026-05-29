Stars Could Target Elite Offensive Defenseman With Second Round Pick in Upcoming Draft

With limited draft capital, Dallas must prioritize high-upside value. Jakub Vaněček offers elite puck-moving instincts and 6-foot-2 size, making him a tantalizing gamble at 59th overall.
The Dallas Stars have spent the last several seasons pushing nearly all of their chips to the center of the table in pursuit of a Stanley Cup, and that aggressive approach has left the organization entering the 2026 NHL Draft with very few opportunities to add young talent.
Dallas currently owns just one selection within the first four rounds, with the team’s top pick coming at 59th overall in the second round. While the lack of draft capital reflects the organization’s commitment to remaining a contender, it also increases the importance of finding value with the few picks they do possess.
Impact players selected in the second round have become increasingly rare in recent years, though organizations continue searching for overlooked talent capable of outperforming their draft position.
One of the best recent examples remains Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, who was selected in the second round in 2022 before rapidly emerging as one of the NHL’s most exciting young players. This year, one prospect who could fit that mold for Dallas is a similar offensive defenseman in Jakub Vaněček.
The 18-year-old Czech blueliner has established himself as one of the most offensively gifted defensemen in the draft class thanks to his puck-moving ability, vision, and confidence joining the rush. Standing six-foot-two, Vaněček also possesses the size NHL teams look for in modern offensive defensemen.
His draft stock rose considerably after making the move to North America this past season to join the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League.
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In his first season of junior hockey, Vaněček recorded 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 59 games, impressive offensive production for a first-year defenseman adjusting to the North American game. His ability to create offense from the blue line immediately stood out, particularly on the power play and in transition situations.
However, his season also highlighted the areas of his game that still require development. Vaněček finished the year with a minus-21 rating, a number that has caused some scouts to question his defensive skillset. While offensive instincts are clearly his greatest strength, NHL teams will want to see continued improvement in his positioning, decision-making, and defensive reliability.
At the IIHF U18 World Championship earlier this year, he recorded three goals and two assists for five points in seven games while helping Czechia capture a bronze medal. His offensive creativity from the back end played a major role in the team’s success throughout the tournament.
Vaněček also earned recognition from Czechia’s national program earlier in the season when he was selected as a depth emergency option for the World Junior Championship roster. Although he did not appear in a game, he remained with the team throughout the tournament and earned a silver medal as part of the group.
For NHL organizations evaluating Vaněček, the discussion will center around how much his defensive game can evolve over the next several years as his offensive upside is undeniable.
Few defensemen in this draft class possess the same level of natural skill with the puck on their stick. If he can improve his defensive play and become more reliable in his own zone, Vaněček could emerge as one of the biggest steals in the entire draft.
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