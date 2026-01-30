Stars Could Target Nick Robertson As Maple Leafs Expected To Become Sellers

According to recent reports from Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the Dallas Stars are showing some hesitation when it comes to sacrificing future assets ahead of the trade deadline.
While a blockbuster move now appears unlikely, Dallas may still find opportunities to upgrade its roster at a lower cost. Friedman noted that a new group of sellers is beginning to emerge across the league, opening the door for more affordable trade options as the deadline approaches.
One team drawing increasing attention is the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have endured a disappointing season and currently sit with a 24-21-9 record, the second-worst mark in the Eastern Conference. Friedman believes Toronto is preparing to explore the market on several players as management evaluates what type of return it could receive.
"I think you'll see talks about Toronto's players intensify, I don't know if we'll see anything major before the Olympic freeze, which is on Wednesday, but I definitely think you're going to start to hear a lot more Toronto names get out there, more than you would have expected this year," Friedman said.
"I don't think we're too far away from that, I think they're going to put a lot of guys out there and just kind of see what the market is for them."
Several intriguing names could be available from Toronto, including forwards Bobby McMann and Matias Maccelli. However, one player who may resonate most with Stars fans is Nick Robertson.
Robertson’s brother, Dallas superstar Jason Robertson, is in the midst of another outstanding season, recording 30 goals and 33 assists for 63 points in 54 games. The 26-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, and reports from insiders such as Friedman indicate that Stars general manager Jim Nill has made resolving Jason Robertson’s contract situation the organization’s top priority before pursuing any major trades.
With the Stars expected to face significant salary cap pressure next season, finding a solution that keeps their franchise winger committed long-term will be crucial and one potential boost could come from a family reunion.
Nick Robertson, 24, has put together a solid season by his standards, posting 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 51 games. He has been particularly effective of late, registering 13 points over his last 20 games while playing some of the best hockey of his young career.
Acquiring Nick Robertson would give Dallas a younger, cost-controlled middle-six forward and could provide a meaningful morale boost for Jason Robertson as he navigates contract negotiations. Beyond the emotional connection, Nick’s addition would strengthen the Stars’ forward depth and offer immediate on-ice value.
For Dallas, adding Nick Robertson could provide the practical roster upgrade the team has reportedly been seeking, as the Stars have been linked to players such as Blake Coleman, while also sending a positive signal to their star winger that could help keep the Robertson brothers together in Texas for years to come.
