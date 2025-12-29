Stars Could Target Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane As Depth Forward Option

The Dallas Stars continue to assert themselves as one of the NHL’s elite this season, compiling a near-perfect 25-7-7 record and positioning themselves as serious Stanley Cup contenders. Despite their regular-season success, the Stars have faced the same hurdle for the past three seasons, falling short in the Western Conference Finals. With the trade deadline approaching, the team is actively exploring ways to add depth and take the next step.

Reports on Monday suggest that the Stars may have a new trade target in Edmonton Oilers forward Andrew Mangiapane. The 29-year-old winger signed with the Oilers as a free agent last off-season but has seen his role reduced as Edmonton’s roster has become healthier and more competitive. Most recently, Mangiapane has been skating on the Oilers’ fourth line, far below the top-six minutes he expected when joining the team.

Mangiapane could provide the middle-six scoring depth Dallas is seeking. A former 55-point producer, he has recorded more than 40 points in three of the last four seasons and represents a younger alternative to players like Blake Coleman, who Dallas has been linked to previously. While Coleman brings more playoff experience, Mangiapane’s age and scoring history make him an appealing option to strengthen the Stars’ roster for both the remainder of this season and the future.

Currently on a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Oilers, Mangiapane carries a no-move clause that could make a trade challenging. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the forward may be open to waiving it for a team where he could earn a bigger role. While Dallas might not offer the exact top-six opportunity he desires, joining a top Stanley Cup contender in a middle-six role could still be an attractive option.

For the Stars, Mangiapane would fit well into the middle-six alongside key players such as Jamie Benn and could regain the form that once earned him a 55-point season. As Dallas continues to chase its elusive breakthrough in the Western Conference, adding a versatile scorer like Mangiapane could be the missing piece to turn a strong regular season into a legitimate Stanley Cup run.

