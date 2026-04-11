Stars Defenseman May Not Return Until Round One

Heiskanen's knee injury sidelines him for the regular season, but a Round One return remains possible for the Stars' star defenseman.
The Dallas Stars had the answers to the question burning in every Stars fan's mind since Thursday night, what is the fate of Miro Heiskanen?
Heiskanen left the game in the first period against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night after a collision with Ryan Hartman behind the net. It appeared to be a routine hit, followed by an awkward fall and a bent knee. Heiskanen was able to leave the ice on his own accord and walked down the tunnel but he did not return to the game.
Though it was a regular season game, there was a lot on the line for the confirmed first round match up, as both teams were fighting for a shot at home ice. The Stars came back and then were able to hang on in the end to win in regulation and grab crucial head-to-head points.
In an interview early in the day, general manager Jim Nill, announced that Heiskanen would be getting an MRI later in the day to see exactly what they were working with. After the MRI, in a different interview, head coach Glen Gultuzan advised that Heiskanen would likely miss the three remaining regular season games, but they should see him in Round One, but did not specify anymore than that.
Ahead of the game against the Wild, the team also confirmed that Radek Faksa, Michael Bunting and Sam Steel should all be returning in the next three games. However, Roope Hintz's timeline has him hopefully returning in Round One as well as Heiskanen.
The Dallas Stars will have to make do in their last home game of the season today against the New York Rangers. The game is at 4pm CDT on Victory+.
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