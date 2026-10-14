Stars Drop First Match Up Against Colorado

In the final frame, the gloves stayed on and the Stars tried their best to push back. The Avalanche would have one more shot at the power-play, to which the Stars held them off the score sheet. At just over three minutes into the period, Hintz cuts the lead in half on a pass from Tyler Seguin from behind the net. However, they were held without a shot on goal for nearly the whole period until they pulled the goalie and had an extra skater on the ice. The Stars were not able to make anything happen with the extra help, dropping the first two points of the head-to-head face-off to the Avalanche.