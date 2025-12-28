Stars Drop Point to a Thin Chicago Lineup

After three days off for Christmas break, the Stars took on the Chicago Blackhawks at home for their first meeting of the season. The Dallas Stars have not had three consecutive days off since the season started.

The Blackhawks were without Connnor Bedard and Frank Nazar, two of their top offensive contributors. However, with the weak lineup, going into the game felt like one of those trap games that the Stars fall victim to a couple times a year.

The Stars did not have time to ease into the game as Tyler Bertuzzi got Chicago on the board three minutes into the game. Miro Heiskanen pinched on a 3v2 and Sam Steel did not get his man or the pass, leaving Bertuzzi all alone behind Jake Oettinger.

A little over the halfway mark, the Stars would finally have their answer to Chicago scoring the first goal. Mikko Rantanen did the dirty work, all over the offensive zone, per usual and was able to get it to Nils Lundkvist who was in the corner, by the blue line, his slap shot made it through traffic and a screened Arvid Soderblom. The Stars followed up that pressure with a post hit by Jason Robertson. In the dying minute of the period, Robertson had a breakaway chance where he hit the same exact post. Dallas went into the second frame tied at 1, but it easily could have been 3-1.

The Dallas defense was suspect through the first half of the game and that was show cased again when former Star, Jason Dickinson, scored top shelf past Oettinger, essentially unchallenged. However, 55 seconds later, Justin Hryckowian ties it up yet again by cleaning up a rebound in front. He is on a five-game point streak with his goal against Chicago. The Blackhawks got their first attempt at the man-advantage in the second period, but were unable to convert before Steel was tripped up by the goalie, making it 4-on-4.

The third period was identical as the first two in terms of holding a lead. In the second half of the period, Rantanen was in the right place at the right time. A rebound fell right in front of him, that he made sure to gently tap in, to take the Stars' first lead of the game. But just like clock work, the Blackhawks had something to say about that. Bertuzzi found the back of the net, this time just over a minute later. That would be that for the final frame.

Overtime was oddly uneventful, with the best chance coming early into the 3-on-3, with Matt Duchene and Sam Steel having an odd-man rush. Steel was unable to handle the pass and get a clean shot off. The game would be decided in a shoot out, where only Duchene scored for the Stars. Ryan Donato and Nick Lardis scored for Chicago, with Lardis getting the game-winner.

The Stars will want that point back against a light Blackhawks team, especially since the Central Division is in such a tight race. They will have a chance to get back at it on New Years Eve against the Buffalo Sabres.

