Stars Eliminated in Opening Round For First Time Since 2022

After losing 5-2 in Game 6 to the Minnesota Wild, the Dallas Stars find themselves eliminated in the opening round for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
The season ended with a thud for the Dallas Stars on Thursday night, as a 5-2 Game 6 loss to the Minnesota Wild knocked them out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round.
It marks a sharp turn for Dallas, whose run of three consecutive Western Conference Final appearances is now over. Their last early exit in the first round was the 2021-22 season, when they fell in seven games to the Calgary Flames, a team led at the time by the late Johnny Gaudreau.
The defining issue in this year’s series was offense, particularly at even strength. Dallas managed just four even strength goals out of 15 total in the series, a surprising drop-off for a team that had shown balance during the regular season.
Minnesota’s top players controlled play at an even playing field, reflected in dominant goal differentials across the board. Defenseman Brock Faber was on the ice for a league-leading 13 even strength goals in the series and finished with a goal differential at plus-11 alongside star winger Kirill Kaprizov.
Minnesota’s blue line also made a major impact with Quinn Hughes delivering two goals in the Game 6 win and posted a plus-nine even strength rating in the series, allowing just one goal while on the ice. Forwards Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek were equally effective, each finishing with strong differentials and being on the ice for only one even strength goal against.
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For Dallas, the lack of production from key players proved costly. Jason Robertson, who led the team with 55 even strength points in the regular season, managed just three in six playoff games. Wyatt Johnston, Mikko Rantanen and Miro Heiskanen each recorded only one even strength point, while Matt Duchene added two.
Depth scoring, often a strength in playoff hockey, was absent for Dallas. Contributions from players like Thomas Harley, Sam Steel, Jamie Benn and Mavrik Bourque were minimal, combining for just two points in the entire series.
Minnesota’s depth on the other hand was their strength as bottom-six forwards like Marcus Foligno, Vladimir Tarasenko and Michael McCarron all found the back of the net, with McCarron scoring twice. In a tightly contested series where small margins decided games, those extra contributions proved decisive.
The offseason now brings difficult questions for Dallas with contract talks involving Robertson, a pending restricted free agent, will draw significant attention. But beyond that, the Stars must address a roster that looked top-heavy and lacked the depth needed to match teams like Minnesota or the Colorado Avalanche.
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