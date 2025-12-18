Stars’ Even-Strength Dip Flying Under the Radar Despite Recent Losses

The Dallas Stars have established themselves as one of the NHL’s top teams this season, but recent results suggest the club may be hitting a brief rough patch. Dallas has dropped two of its last three games, a stretch that included tough matchups against the Minnesota Wild and the Florida Panthers, prompting some concern among fans and analysts alike.

While the Stars are still finding the back of the net, a closer look reveals a subtle but potentially troubling trend in an increasing reliance on special teams offense. Over their last six games, Dallas has scored 16 goals, with eight of them coming on the power play or while shorthanded. As effective as the Stars’ special teams have been, opportunities with the man advantage are limited each night, making it difficult to sustain success without consistent five-on-five production.

That issue was on display in last Thursday’s 5–2 loss to Minnesota as Dallas jumped out to an early lead thanks to a surprising shorthanded goal, but both of the Stars’ tallies came on special teams. Once the Wild reclaimed the lead later in the second period, Dallas was unable to generate the even-strength offense needed to mount a comeback.

A similar pattern emerged in the previous game against the Winnipeg Jets as they battled in a tightly contested matchup that remained close throughout, with Dallas’ two power-play goals serving as the difference in the game, again highlighting the team’s dependence on special teams in recent outings.

There were, however, encouraging signs in Monday’s 4–1 win over the Los Angeles Kings. After surrendering the game’s opening goal, the Stars responded with three even-strength tallies, showcasing the balanced attack that has made them so dangerous this season with Wyatt Johnston later sealing the victory with an empty-net goal.

For now, the lack of consistent five-on-five scoring is a minor concern rather than a full-blown problem. But if the Stars continue to stumble, it could quickly become a pressing issue. According to reports, Dallas is exploring the market for an additional depth scoring option, a move that would suggest the organization is well aware of the need to bolster its even-strength production as the season progresses.

