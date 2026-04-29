Stars’ Even-Strength Struggles Hit Historic Lows With Season On Brink Entering Game 6
Dallas's playoff hopes dwindle as their historic even-strength scoring drought continues, forcing a must-win Game 6.
On Tuesday, even strength struggles remained the main storyline for the Dallas Stars, as they fell 4-2 to the Minnesota Wild in a must-win Game 5.
Entering the game, Dallas had scored just three of its 11 total goals at even strength, and that trend continued in a performance that once again highlighted a concerning lack of even strength production.
Minnesota regained control in the second period when Matt Boldy capitalized on the man advantage, restoring the Wild’s lead. In the third, Michael McCarron extended it to 3-1, putting Dallas in a deeper hole.
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The Stars made a late push, pulling goaltender Jake Oettinger for an extra attacker. Jason Robertson would score his fifth goal of the series in the final minutes to cut the deficit to one, but once again, the goal did not come at five-on-five.
As the series shifts back to Minnesota for a must-win Game 6, Dallas faces mounting pressure to solve its even strength struggles or risk seeing its season come to an end.
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