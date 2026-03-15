Stars Extend Point Streak To 15 Games, Draw Closer in Race For President's Trophy

Stars clinch overtime victory, extending point streak to 15 games. Wyatt Johnston shines as Dallas battles for the Presidents' Trophy.
The Dallas Stars continued their remarkable run Saturday night, extending their point streak to 15 games with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The win also kept Dallas firmly in the hunt for the Presidents' Trophy as the regular season tightens.
The matchup served as a measure of revenge for Dallas, which had previously been edged by Detroit in overtime earlier this season in Detroit. This time, the Stars made sure the extra point stayed in Dallas.
Dallas opened the scoring in the first period thanks to rising star Wyatt Johnston. The 22-year-old forward buried his 36th goal of the season and continued a breakout campaign that has pushed him into the conversation among the NHL’s most dangerous young scorers.
The Stars doubled their lead in the second period when Michael Bunting converted on the power play and scored his first goal since joining Dallas. The tally gave the home side a 2-0 cushion and strengthened their early control of the game.
But the Red Wings, fighting to stay in the thick of a crowded playoff race, refused to back down. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson finally broke through for Detroit and cut the deficit to one.
Late in regulation, Detroit’s star forward Lucas Raymond delivered in a key moment. Raymond scored with under four minutes remaining in the third period to tie the game and force overtime in a crucial moment for a team chasing a postseason berth.
In overtime, Dallas secured the extra point as defenseman Thomas Harley fired home the winner to complete the 3-2 victory. Harley is beginning to develop a reputation for scoring in big moments, and Saturday’s goal added another to the list.
The victory pushed the Stars within three points of the league-leading Colorado Avalanche in the race for the Presidents' Trophy while extending their point streak to an impressive 15 games.
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