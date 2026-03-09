Stars Face 2nd-Hardest Remaining Schedule in Razor Thin Playoff Race

The Dallas Stars are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now, riding an 11-0-1 run over their last 12 games as the regular season enters its final stretch.
While the Presidents’ Trophy remains a possibility, Dallas is also focused on maintaining its position in the tightly packed Central Division standings. If the Stars finish outside the division’s top seed, their goal is to accumulate enough points to secure home ice advantage in what could be a first round playoff matchup with the Minnesota Wild.
That task is far from simple as Minnesota has been among the league’s top teams this season and currently sits just three points behind Dallas, keeping the pressure on as the playoff race intensifies.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
Dallas also must face the second hardest strength of schedule in the NHL to end the season. That stretch includes two matchups each against both the Avalanche and Wild, games that could go a long way in determining the final order in the Central Division. The Stars will also face several other playoff contenders or teams pushing to get back into the race, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets.
While Dallas faces a difficult path, Minnesota’s remaining schedule appears far more manageable. Aside from its two game set with the Stars, the Wild’s upcoming opponents include the Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs and a two game series against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Stars have elevated their play during their recent run, but maintaining that level may be necessary if they hope to hold off the Wild and secure favorable playoff positioning when the postseason begins.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.