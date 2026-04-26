Stars Face Mounting Pressure At Even Strength As Wild Continue To Dominate Play

Dallas' even-strength struggles haunt their playoff hopes. Minnesota's stars ignite dominance, leaving the Stars desperate for answers before their season collapses.
Following Saturday night's narrow overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Dallas Stars now find themselves at a pivotal moment in their first-round playoff series. With the series now reduced to a best-of-three, the margin for error has vanished, and the Stars’ path forward is becoming increasingly clear.
Through four games, Dallas has struggled to establish itself at even strength with just three of the team's 11 total playoff goals coming at five-on-five. While their power play has delivered, the imbalance is proving costly against a Minnesota squad thriving in even-strength situations.
The Wild, by contrast, have built their success on dominant five-on-five play with 11 of their 14 postseason goals having come at even strength. More concerning for Dallas is how effectively Minnesota’s top players are driving those results.
Minnesota’s core has been highly effective, led by Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes, who have both stood out with a plus-seven goal differential at even strength. With either player on the ice, the Wild have yet to allow a five-on-five goal.
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Defenseman Brock Faber has produced similarly strong results, also sitting at plus-seven. He is tied for the league lead in even-strength goals for alongside Jackson LaCombe, with eight goals scored while he is on the ice. Although Faber has been present for one goal against, his overall impact remains dominant, reflected in his plus-seven rating.
Meanwhile, Wild forwards Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek have also been highly effective, recording plus-six and plus-five differentials respectively, reinforcing the Wild’s dominance across multiple lines.
Dallas on the other hand, has just one player in positive territory at even strength with defenseman Nils Lundkvist, who sits at plus-one through four games. The rest of the roster has struggled to contain Minnesota’s attack or generate sustained offense without the help of the man advantage.
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