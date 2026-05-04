Stars Face Tough Decision with Captain

Jamie Benn’s legendary leadership defined an era, but plummeting postseason production forces a brutal crossroads for a franchise desperate to transform regular-season success into a Stanley Cup.
Jamie Benn has been the captain for the entire Victory Green era of the Dallas Stars dating back to 2013-14, but in his exit interview Monday, Benn hinted that his plans moving forward are not set in stone.
The power forward who has been front and center for Dallas through a meteoric rise from bankruptcy, an empty arena and a painful stretch of missing the playoffs to a perennial Stanley Cup contender has a decision to make for himself. But the franchise has a decision to make, as well.
Head coach Glen Gulutzan said he would love to have Benn back on his team next season, and there is no questioning his leadership - players across the league will swear by it. Benn has been a primary driver of countless free agents being drawn to Dallas over other teams, and his on ice success has spoken for itself for a long stretch of time.
But over the past two playoff runs, it is worth asking the question of whether putting him on the ice is the right thing to do if winning a Stanley Cup is the goal.
In his six games against the Minnesota Wild, Benn recorded zero points and fired off only eight shots and recording eight penalty minutes. Add in the 18 games last season, and he has one goal and two assists over the last two postseason runs. Two of those points came on the power play. At 5-on-5, Benn only has one point in 24 playoff games. Add in that he is a minus-18 over that stretch, and it's extremely clear which team is having success while he is on the ice, and it is not the Stars.
Benn was a microcosm of a huge problem against the Wild. Only six players scored a goal - five of them on the top two lines and the sixth being top defenseman Miro Heiskanen. The Wild also outscored the Stars by a huge 10 goal margin at 5-on-5 play. Benn was on the second power play unit that recorded none of the 10 power play goals the team scored in the six game series.
Obviously it was not all on the captain this season. There was plenty of blame to go around. But the front office has to answer the pressing question of how to solve the depth issues. Which players will help score goals when it matters the most so that the entire burden doesn't fall on the handful of elite players?
The numbers beg the question of whether Benn is the right answer to that problem. Soon to be 37, Benn must recapture the playoff form of old to go along with his well-known reputation for being one of the best captains in the league. Otherwise, the franchise may be left to make one of the toughest decisions regarding one of their most beloved players.
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