Stars Face Tough Decision with Captain

In his six games against the Minnesota Wild, Benn recorded zero points and fired off only eight shots and recording eight penalty minutes. Add in the 18 games last season, and he has one goal and two assists over the last two postseason runs. Two of those points came on the power play. At 5-on-5, Benn only has one point in 24 playoff games. Add in that he is a minus-18 over that stretch, and it's extremely clear which team is having success while he is on the ice, and it is not the Stars.