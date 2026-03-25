Stars Fail to Comeback Against Devils After Bad Start

Although, Mavrik Bourque would have something to say about that. Bourque, who had several high-danger chances previously, finally gets one to fall, bringing the Stars back within one again as the power-play expired. DeSmith gets pulled with a little over three minutes left in the game, so the Stars go on the 6-on-5 attack, simultaneously feeling like they could either score at any moment or give up the empty net goal. And just on par with how the night had gone, after a scramble in front of the net, Dougie Hamilton finds the puck and makes the empty net from right in front of his own netminder.