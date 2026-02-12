Stars' Finnish Four Fall Flat in Stunning 4-1 Defeat To Slovakia

The Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament opened in stunning fashion Wednesday, producing what may go down as the biggest upset of the round robin.
Finland entered the tournament riding momentum from last February’s 4 Nations Face-Off, where it played tight games against Canada, Sweden and the United States. The return of Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who missed that event due to injury, only added to expectations. With Heiskanen back on the blue line and joined by fellow Stars standouts Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell, the Finns appeared well positioned to make an early statement.
Instead, Slovakia rocked Finland for a decisive 4-1 victory in a surprising upset. Slovakia’s roster featured some NHL talent, including Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovský, but was largely made up of European league players and veteran professionals. On paper, Finland was expected to force a comeback and it would be likely led by the Dallas quartet that has built chemistry together at the NHL level, but it never came.
Rantanen, widely viewed as one of Finland’s primary offensive threats, managed three shots on goal in 15:25 of ice time and finished minus-two. Hintz, skating on the same line, recorded three shots in 15:44 and also ended the night minus-two.
On defense, Heiskanen logged a heavy 27:11 and fired four shots on goal but finished minus-two. Lindell played 23:10 and was minus-one. The top pairing, expected to anchor the team and limit mistakes, struggled to contain a determined Slovak side that capitalized on its opportunities.
The loss stings even more given the road ahead as Finland now prepares to face rival Sweden on Friday in what already feels like a pivotal matchup. Sweden also experienced difficulties in its opener against host nation Italy. Despite firing 60 shots on goal, the Swedes managed just three goals against the Italian starter, who later exited with an injury. They added another goal after the change in net and sealed the result with an empty netter.
For much of the contest, Sweden was either tied or trailing against an Italian team that features no NHL players and is composed primarily of European professionals and former North American junior players.
Sweden’s struggles to finish and Finland’s unexpected defeat have set the stage for a compelling showdown. Both teams looked far from dominant in their opening games, and with medal hopes on the line, Friday’s clash could carry major implications for the remainder of the tournament.
